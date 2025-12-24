MP Ramanathan Archchuna granted bail

Jaffna District Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna, who was arrested this morning after surrendering to the Colombo Fort Police, has been granted bail.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Ramanathan Archchuna yesterday (23) by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate issued the warrant for the arrest of MP Ramanathan Archchuna after he failed to appear in court for the hearing of a case filed against him for alleged obstruction of police duties.