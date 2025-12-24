Underworld figure Kudu Roshan arrested

Notorious underworld figure “Kudu Roshan” has been arrested.

The suspect was taken into custody by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at his residence in Mattakkuliya, police said.

A 9mm pistol and three live rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspect’s possession, police stated.

The CID is carrying out further investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, another suspect who aided and abetted the shooting and killing of a manager of a commercial establishment in Ambalangoda recently has also been arrested.

Police stated that the suspect was arrested in Colpetty by the Financial Crimes Division.

On Monday morning, two unidentified gunmen entered a commercial establishment in Ambalangoda, shot and killed the manager, and fled the scene.

It was reported that the motorcycle used by the attackers was later found abandoned on the Kurunduwatta – Andadola Road in Ambalangoda.

Police investigations revealed that the arrested suspect had transported the motorcycle to that location after the shooting, thereby assisting the two gunmen.

Further investigations are underway to locate and arrest the remaining suspects connected to the incident.