Underworld figure Kudu Roshan arrested

Underworld figure Kudu Roshan arrested

December 24, 2025   01:43 pm

Notorious underworld figure “Kudu Roshan” has been arrested.

The suspect was taken into custody by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at his residence in Mattakkuliya, police said.

A 9mm pistol and three live rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspect’s possession, police stated.

The CID is carrying out further investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, another suspect who aided and abetted the shooting and killing of a manager of a commercial establishment in Ambalangoda recently has also been arrested.

Police stated that the suspect was arrested in Colpetty by the Financial Crimes Division.

On Monday morning, two unidentified gunmen entered a commercial establishment in Ambalangoda, shot and killed the manager, and fled the scene.

It was reported that the motorcycle used by the attackers was later found abandoned on the Kurunduwatta – Andadola Road in Ambalangoda.

Police investigations revealed that the arrested suspect had transported the motorcycle to that location after the shooting, thereby assisting the two gunmen.

Further investigations are underway to locate and arrest the remaining suspects connected to the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)