Showers expected in several provinces tomorrow

A few showers have been predicted in the Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts for tomorrow (25).

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts after 2.00 p.m., according to the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Moreover, showers or thundershowers are expected at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night.

Wind speed is expected to range between 30-40 kmph, it added.

However, wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam, and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate, the Department said.