Showers expected in several provinces tomorrow

Showers expected in several provinces tomorrow

December 24, 2025   02:39 pm

A few showers have been predicted in the Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts for tomorrow (25).

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts after 2.00 p.m., according to the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Moreover, showers or thundershowers are expected at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night.

Wind speed is expected to range between 30-40 kmph, it added.

However, wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam, and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate, the Department said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)