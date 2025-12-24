Suspects arrested for setting fire to wild elephant in Mihintale further remanded

Three individuals arrested in relation to the alleged torture and setting fire to a wild elephant in Sippukulama, Mihintale have been further remanded.

The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court ordered the suspects be remanded until January 7, 2026.

They were arrested following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media which showed a wild elephant being subjected to torture.

Subsequent investigations into the footage led the Mihintale Police to arrest three suspects, aged 42, 48, and 50, all of whom are residents of the same area.

The injured elephant was later found dead in Sippukulama.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the death was caused by pre-existing kidney and liver conditions, which were aggravated by shock and fear resulting from burn injuries.