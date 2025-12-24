Suspects arrested for setting fire to wild elephant in Mihintale further remanded

Suspects arrested for setting fire to wild elephant in Mihintale further remanded

December 24, 2025   03:13 pm

Three individuals arrested in relation to the alleged torture and setting fire to a wild elephant in Sippukulama, Mihintale have been further remanded.

The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court ordered the suspects be remanded until January 7, 2026.

They were arrested following the circulation of a disturbing video on social media which showed a wild elephant being subjected to torture.

Subsequent investigations into the footage led the Mihintale Police to arrest three suspects, aged 42, 48, and 50, all of whom are residents of the same area.

The injured elephant was later found dead in Sippukulama.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the death was caused by pre-existing kidney and liver conditions, which were aggravated by shock and fear resulting from burn injuries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)