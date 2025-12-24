Public urged to exercise caution when using unknown water bodies during festive season

The general public has been urged to exercise caution when using unknown water bodies during the festive season.

According to Consultant Community Physician Dr. Samitha Sirithunga, water sources in several parts of the country have been structurally changed, contaminated or diluted owing to recent adverse weather conditions.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Health Promotion Bureau today (24), Dr. Samitha Sirithunga said due to recent floods and landslides, the conditions and stability of water sources have changed and therefore the public should be mindful when using such places.

He said, “before going to unfamiliar locations to bathe or use them, ask someone who is familiar with the area. In some cases, the depth of these places may have increased. Although these may have been places people used in the past, due to various issues they may now be different.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Sirithunga also pointed out that due to the school holiday period and the festive season, there is a higher likelihood of road accidents and other accidents, urging the public to remain vigilant.

Furthermore, he emphasized that everyone should thoroughly check whether their vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before taking it onto the road.