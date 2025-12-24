PM assures action to restore and relocate schools affected by Cyclone Ditwah

PM assures action to restore and relocate schools affected by Cyclone Ditwah

December 24, 2025   04:44 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the Ministry of Education, together with UNICEF, will take necessary steps to renovate schools that can be restored quickly and to relocate schools located in high-risk areas to safer locations, following an assessment of schools affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Prime Minister made these remarks after inspecting the Meegahakiula National School in the Badulla District, which was damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, on December 24, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister also inspected the preschool that had been operating at the Ketawatta Yodha Ulpatha Community Hall, which was completely damaged after a tree fell due to strong winds. 

She instructed officials to take steps to restart the preschool at a safe location. Drawing attention to the proper payment of allowances provided to preschool teachers, the Prime Minister emphasized that authorities should identify preschools that can no longer operate due to damage following the disaster situation and ensure that allowances are paid to the teachers of those preschools as well.

Subsequently, she inspected the Passara Yuri Tamil Primary School, which sustained severe damage due to a landslide, the statement said.

The visit was attended by Diyathalawa Dheerananda Thero, Uva Province Governor Kapila Jayasekara, Member of Parliament Samantha Vidyarathna, Provincial Chief Secretary Anusha Gokula, Principal of Meegahakiwula National School H.W.K.A. Padmakumara, Principal of Passara Yuri Tamil Primary School K. Indumathi, along with state officials, teachers, parents, and others.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visits Sri Lanka as Indian PM's special envoy (English)