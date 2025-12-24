PM assures action to restore and relocate schools affected by Cyclone Ditwah

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the Ministry of Education, together with UNICEF, will take necessary steps to renovate schools that can be restored quickly and to relocate schools located in high-risk areas to safer locations, following an assessment of schools affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Prime Minister made these remarks after inspecting the Meegahakiula National School in the Badulla District, which was damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, on December 24, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister also inspected the preschool that had been operating at the Ketawatta Yodha Ulpatha Community Hall, which was completely damaged after a tree fell due to strong winds.

She instructed officials to take steps to restart the preschool at a safe location. Drawing attention to the proper payment of allowances provided to preschool teachers, the Prime Minister emphasized that authorities should identify preschools that can no longer operate due to damage following the disaster situation and ensure that allowances are paid to the teachers of those preschools as well.

Subsequently, she inspected the Passara Yuri Tamil Primary School, which sustained severe damage due to a landslide, the statement said.

The visit was attended by Diyathalawa Dheerananda Thero, Uva Province Governor Kapila Jayasekara, Member of Parliament Samantha Vidyarathna, Provincial Chief Secretary Anusha Gokula, Principal of Meegahakiwula National School H.W.K.A. Padmakumara, Principal of Passara Yuri Tamil Primary School K. Indumathi, along with state officials, teachers, parents, and others.