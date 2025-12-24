Opposition calls revote on Galle MCs budget after mayor leaves

Opposition calls revote on Galle MCs budget after mayor leaves

December 24, 2025   06:01 pm

An opposition member of the Galle Municipal Council occupied the Mayor’s seat and called for a revote today (24) on the council’s annual budget, following a tense situation inside the council chamber.

The annual budget of the Galle Municipal Council, formed by the National People’s Power and the People’s United Front, had initially been defeated by a majority vote on December 15. 

Accordingly, the budget vote was held for the second time today (24), Ada Derana reporter said.

During today’s vote, 21 members voted in favour of the budget while 15 voted against it. The Galle Municipal Council consists of 36 members.

Mayor Sunil Gamage subsequently left the council early, stating that the budget had been passed by a majority of six votes. 

However, tensions escalated after the mayor’s departure, as opposition members prevented the Municipal Secretary from leaving the chamber. 

An opposition member then occupied the mayor’s seat and called for a revote, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

During this revote, the opposition secured 17 votes, while 19 members were absent from the council. 

Police were called in to control the heated situation inside the chamber.

Prior to today’s budget vote, opposition members staged a protest in front of the Galle Municipal Council, displaying protest signs.

Commenting on the situation, the Municipal Commissioner stated that a decision regarding the vote would be announced at a later time.

Meanwhile, the budget of the Peliyagoda Urban Council was also defeated by a one-vote majority during a second vote held today. 

The meeting had commenced at around 2.00 p.m. under the chairmanship of Kapila Keerthi Ratna, with nine votes cast against the budget and eight in favour.

Following the adjournment of the meeting, opposition members addressed the media. 

The chairman later stated that he would work in cooperation with the opposition in the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

Maiden budget of NPP-held Colombo Municipal Council defeated by three votes (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin |2025.12.23

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting NPP MP granted bail (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)

Sluice gates of several major reservoirs remain open as monsoon rains continue (English)