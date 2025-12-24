An opposition member of the Galle Municipal Council occupied the Mayor’s seat and called for a revote today (24) on the council’s annual budget, following a tense situation inside the council chamber.

The annual budget of the Galle Municipal Council, formed by the National People’s Power and the People’s United Front, had initially been defeated by a majority vote on December 15.

Accordingly, the budget vote was held for the second time today (24), Ada Derana reporter said.

During today’s vote, 21 members voted in favour of the budget while 15 voted against it. The Galle Municipal Council consists of 36 members.

Mayor Sunil Gamage subsequently left the council early, stating that the budget had been passed by a majority of six votes.

However, tensions escalated after the mayor’s departure, as opposition members prevented the Municipal Secretary from leaving the chamber.

An opposition member then occupied the mayor’s seat and called for a revote, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

During this revote, the opposition secured 17 votes, while 19 members were absent from the council.

Police were called in to control the heated situation inside the chamber.

Prior to today’s budget vote, opposition members staged a protest in front of the Galle Municipal Council, displaying protest signs.

Commenting on the situation, the Municipal Commissioner stated that a decision regarding the vote would be announced at a later time.

Meanwhile, the budget of the Peliyagoda Urban Council was also defeated by a one-vote majority during a second vote held today.

The meeting had commenced at around 2.00 p.m. under the chairmanship of Kapila Keerthi Ratna, with nine votes cast against the budget and eight in favour.

Following the adjournment of the meeting, opposition members addressed the media.

The chairman later stated that he would work in cooperation with the opposition in the future.