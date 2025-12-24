Suspect who stole foreign currency from tourist hotel arrested within 12 hours

The Tourist Police in Unawatuna have arrested a suspect in connection with the theft of USD 500 in foreign currency from a tourist hotel in the Unawatuna area.

Police said the arrest was made in the Induruwa area less than 12 hours after the complaint regarding the incident was received, highlighting the swift action taken by the Tourist Police.

The operation was carried out by the Officer-in-Charge of the Tourist Police Unawatuna.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow (25).