Constable injured after accidental discharge of firearm at police station

December 24, 2025   07:21 pm

A police constable was injured and admitted to hospital after a firearm was accidentally discharged inside the Ambalangoda Police Station this evening (24), police said.

The injured officer, who had just reported for duty, was checking his firearm when it accidentally fired, resulting in a gunshot injury to his own leg.

He was immediately transported to the Balapitiya Base Hospital in a police vehicle for treatment.

Hospital sources stated that the injured constable’s condition is not serious and that he is currently recovering.

