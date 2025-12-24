Sri Lankan man arrested after knife incident near Tokyos Shinagawa Station

December 24, 2025   10:19 pm

A Sri Lankan national was arrested on Monday, 22nd December, after pressing a utility knife to his neck outside a Yoshinoya restaurant near Shinagawa Station in Minato-ku, Tokyo. 

The man sustained bleeding injuries to his hand and neck but remained conscious. Police quickly cordoned off the area, engaged him in dialogue and persuaded him to drop the blade. No bystanders were hurt.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am, when an officer spotted the man holding the knife to his throat and called for backup. More than ten officers converged on the scene outside the eatery near the station and contained the situation.

Following his compliance, the man was detained at the scene on suspicion of violating Japan’s Firearms and Swords Control Law.

Source: Dimsum Daily

--Agencies

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Western Province accounts for 42.4% of national GDP in 2024 - CBSL report (English)

PM discusses education recovery plan with UNICEF; visits cyclone-damaged schools (English)

The Archdiocese of Colombo on importance of helping those in need during Christmas (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

