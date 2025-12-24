A Sri Lankan national was arrested on Monday, 22nd December, after pressing a utility knife to his neck outside a Yoshinoya restaurant near Shinagawa Station in Minato-ku, Tokyo.

The man sustained bleeding injuries to his hand and neck but remained conscious. Police quickly cordoned off the area, engaged him in dialogue and persuaded him to drop the blade. No bystanders were hurt.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am, when an officer spotted the man holding the knife to his throat and called for backup. More than ten officers converged on the scene outside the eatery near the station and contained the situation.

Following his compliance, the man was detained at the scene on suspicion of violating Japan’s Firearms and Swords Control Law.

Source: Dimsum Daily

--Agencies