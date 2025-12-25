Few showers predicted in several areas of the island today

A few showers may occur in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Kalutara, Badulla, Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.