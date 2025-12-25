Christmas Day cyclone greets remote Australian islands

Tropical Cyclone Grant is expected to remain a category one system as it passes just to the north of a tiny group of islands off the West Australian coast today.

A Cyclone Watch and Act advisory is in place for the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, with residents urged to remain indoors on Christmas Day.

Wind gusts of up to 100km/h are predicted, along with heavy rain and flash flooding.

About 600 people live on the islands, more than 2,000 kilometres off the north-west WA coastline, about midway between Australia and Sri Lanka.

The group consists of 27 islands but only two, West and Home islands, are inhabited.

The community is no stranger to unpredictable weather at this time of year and a cyclone shelter is available to residents during these kinds of systems.

Source: ABC News

- Agencies