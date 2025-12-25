Law to be strictly enforced against individuals who violate environmental regulations
December 25, 2025 07:57 am
Law will be strictly enforced against individuals who violate environmental regulations, police stated.
Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler said that during raids carried out over the past few days, 23 individuals who violated environmental laws have been arrested.
He also stated that plans are in place to conduct similar raids across the entire island in the future.