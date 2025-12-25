Police obtain detention orders to question suspects arrested in southern seas with large haul of narcotics

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has taken steps to obtain seven-day detention orders for the suspects arrested in connection with a stock of narcotics discovered on a multi-day fishing vessel by a group of Sri Lanka Navy officers off the southern coast.

Police stated that the detention orders were obtained after producing the suspects before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court.

On December 20, the Navy detected narcotics aboard a fishing vessel during an inspection carried out off the southern coast.

Accordingly, the fishing vessel and the five suspects on board were brought to the Dikkowita Harbour yesterday (24). Subsequent searches at the harbour led to the discovery of 21 kilograms of heroin and 172 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’).

Police said preliminary investigations have revealed that the narcotics stock had been transferred to the fishing vessel from a ship belonging to Iran.

In connection with the incident, six more suspects were arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau at the Mirissa Fisheries Harbour.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that they had assisted in bringing the narcotics haul into the country.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy stated that approximately 99 boats and multi-day fishing vessels used to transport narcotics by sea have been taken into custody so far this year.

The Navy said these vessels were seized during the period from January 1 up to yesterday (24).

During this period, around 360 suspects were also taken into custody.

Additionally, the Navy has taken into custody more than 4,000 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and heroin this year.

This includes 2,982 kilograms and 600 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 1,050 kilograms and 100 grams of heroin.

Furthermore, the Navy stated that 33 kilograms of hashish, 1,683,722 narcotic pills, and 5,900 kilograms of local and foreign cannabis were also seized this year.