T-56 assault rifle and ammunition found in Grandpass

December 25, 2025   09:02 am

A T-56 assault rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition have been found on a plot of land in 60-Watta, Grandpass, police stated.

Police stated that the firearm and ammunition were found on a vacant land in the area.

Investigations carried out using CCTV footage in connection with the incident have identified the individual who brought the firearm to the location.

Police said accordingly, a 67-year-old resident of Colombo 14 has been arrested.

Meanwhile, police have also recovered a foreign-manufactured pistol from Piliyandala.

Police stated that the firearm was recovered based on information received by officers of the Western Province North Crime Division.

Further investigations into the matter are underway.

