17 feared dead after bus catches fire in Indias Karnataka

17 feared dead after bus catches fire in Indias Karnataka

December 25, 2025   09:37 am

A horrific road accident on National Highway-48 in Chitradurga in India’s Karnataka has left at least 17 people feared dead after a private sleeper coach bus caught fire following a collision with a lorry.

The incident occurred at Gorlathu Cross in Hiriyur taluk during the early hours of today, according to police officials.

The private sleeper bus, which was travelling on a long-distance route, reportedly collided with a lorry under circumstances that are still being investigated. Following the impact, the bus burst into flames, rapidly engulfing the vehicle and trapping several passengers inside. Many occupants were asleep at the time of the crash, reducing their chances of escaping before the fire spread.

Police, fire and emergency services rushed to the spot after receiving distress calls. Firefighters battled the blaze while rescue teams worked to pull out survivors and recover bodies from the charred remains of the bus. Several passengers sustained serious burn injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga, where some are said to be in critical condition.

Authorities said the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue and injured passengers remain under treatment.

The tragedy has once again highlighted concerns over night travel safety, sleeper bus design, and emergency evacuation mechanisms. Officials have stressed the need for stricter enforcement of safety norms and improved emergency response systems to prevent such devastating loss of life on India’s highways.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Western Province accounts for 42.4% of national GDP in 2024 - CBSL report (English)

Western Province accounts for 42.4% of national GDP in 2024 - CBSL report (English)

PM discusses education recovery plan with UNICEF; visits cyclone-damaged schools (English)

PM discusses education recovery plan with UNICEF; visits cyclone-damaged schools (English)

The Archdiocese of Colombo on importance of helping those in need during Christmas (English)

The Archdiocese of Colombo on importance of helping those in need during Christmas (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)

India announces $450M reconstruction package for Sri Lanka during Foreign Minister's visit (English)