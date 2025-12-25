Inmates granted special visitor access on Christmas Day Prison Commissioner
December 25, 2025 09:53 am
Inmates in all prisons across the island have been granted a special opportunity to meet visitors today (25) in view of Christmas Day, prison authorities said.
Prison Media Spokesperson and Prison Commissioner Jagath Weerasinghe advised visitors arriving today to bring food or sweets sufficient for just one inmate.
Family members and relatives of inmates are allowed visitations on Christmas Day and are given the opportunity to exchange gifts and treats.