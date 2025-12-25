Nearly 30,000 individuals subjected to inspection during island-wide police operation

December 25, 2025   10:40 am

A total of 597 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (24).

As part of the operation, 29,727 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 25 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 354 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 136 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 36 reckless drivers and 4,795 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

