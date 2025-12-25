14 people hospitalized after bus overturns in Serunuwara
December 25, 2025 11:21 am
A total of 14 individuals have sustained injuries after a bus veered off the road and overturned in Serunuwara this morning (25), police stated.
Police said the accident was reported when a private bus traveling from Akkaraipattu to Trincomalee veered off the road and overturned at the Mahindapura junction at around 7:15 a.m.
At the time of the accident, the bus was transporting 21 individuals.
The 14 injured have been admitted to Serunuwara and Muthur hospitals.
The Serunuwara Police are conducting further investigations.