14 people hospitalized after bus overturns in Serunuwara

A total of 14 individuals have sustained injuries after a bus veered off the road and overturned in Serunuwara this morning (25), police stated.

Police said the accident was reported when a private bus traveling from Akkaraipattu to Trincomalee veered off the road and overturned at the Mahindapura junction at around 7:15 a.m.

At the time of the accident, the bus was transporting 21 individuals.

The 14 injured have been admitted to Serunuwara and Muthur hospitals.

The Serunuwara Police are conducting further investigations.