14 people hospitalized after bus overturns in Serunuwara

14 people hospitalized after bus overturns in Serunuwara

December 25, 2025   11:21 am

A total of 14 individuals have sustained injuries after a bus veered off the road and overturned in Serunuwara this morning (25), police stated.

Police said the accident was reported when a private bus traveling from Akkaraipattu to Trincomalee veered off the road and overturned at the Mahindapura junction at around 7:15 a.m.

At the time of the accident, the bus was transporting 21 individuals. 

The 14 injured have been admitted to Serunuwara and Muthur hospitals.

The Serunuwara Police are conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Western Province accounts for 42.4% of national GDP in 2024 - CBSL report (English)

Western Province accounts for 42.4% of national GDP in 2024 - CBSL report (English)

PM discusses education recovery plan with UNICEF; visits cyclone-damaged schools (English)

PM discusses education recovery plan with UNICEF; visits cyclone-damaged schools (English)

The Archdiocese of Colombo on importance of helping those in need during Christmas (English)

The Archdiocese of Colombo on importance of helping those in need during Christmas (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)