King Charles III picks Westminster Abbey as the site of his Christmas Day broadcast

December 25, 2025   11:39 am

King Charles III has chosen Westminster Abbey as the site of his Christmas Day speech on Thursday, reflecting the idea of pilgrimage that is expected to be a theme of the annual address to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The central London landmark, known for the lavish coronations and royal weddings it has hosted for more than 1,000 years, is also the focus of an annual pilgrimage to the tomb of Edward the Confessor, which lies at the heart of the church. Edward, a monk-like monarch, was canonized as a saint in 1161.

The monarch’s annual holiday message is watched by millions of people in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 independent nations, most of which have historic ties to Britain. 

The prerecorded speech is broadcast at 3 p.m. (1500 GMT), when many families are enjoying their traditional Christmas lunch.

The speech is one of the rare occasions when Charles, 77, is able to voice his own views and doesn’t seek guidance from the government. 

It usually has a strong religious framework, reflects current issues and sometimes draws on the monarch’s personal experiences.

This year’s address comes just two weeks after Charles made a deeply personal television appearance in which he said “good news” from his doctors meant that he would be able to reduce his treatment for cancer in the new year.

The king was diagnosed with a still undisclosed form of cancer in early 2024. Buckingham Palace said that his treatment is now moving to a “precautionary phase” and his condition will be monitored to ensure his continued recovery.

Charles recorded last year’s speech at Fitzrovia Chapel, which was once part of the now demolished Middlesex Hospital. 

During that address, he honored care workers around the country and gave a special thanks to the doctors and nurses who supported him after his cancer diagnosis.

This year’s Christmas speech will be the fourth since Charles ascended to the throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022.

Source: AP

--Agencies

