Public urged to help those affected by recent calamities during festive period

Public urged to help those affected by recent calamities during festive period

December 25, 2025   11:44 am

It is appropriate to celebrate this year’s Christmas differently than usual, by helping those affected by recent calamities, said Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri chapters.

While enjoying the celebrations today, it is important to make Christmas meaningful by extending help to people who suffered during recent disasters, emphasized Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Anunayake Thero of the Malwathu Chapter.

Meanwhile, Most Venerable Narampanawa Ananda Thero said during the festive season, the nation, as a whole, should come forward in the spirit of humanity to assist those affected by disasters, rather than celebrating as usual.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Western Province accounts for 42.4% of national GDP in 2024 - CBSL report (English)

Western Province accounts for 42.4% of national GDP in 2024 - CBSL report (English)

PM discusses education recovery plan with UNICEF; visits cyclone-damaged schools (English)

PM discusses education recovery plan with UNICEF; visits cyclone-damaged schools (English)

The Archdiocese of Colombo on importance of helping those in need during Christmas (English)

The Archdiocese of Colombo on importance of helping those in need during Christmas (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)