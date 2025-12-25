Public urged to help those affected by recent calamities during festive period

It is appropriate to celebrate this year’s Christmas differently than usual, by helping those affected by recent calamities, said Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri chapters.

While enjoying the celebrations today, it is important to make Christmas meaningful by extending help to people who suffered during recent disasters, emphasized Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Anunayake Thero of the Malwathu Chapter.

Meanwhile, Most Venerable Narampanawa Ananda Thero said during the festive season, the nation, as a whole, should come forward in the spirit of humanity to assist those affected by disasters, rather than celebrating as usual.