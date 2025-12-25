Christmas is a time to reflect on teaching of Jesus on love and forgiveness Dilith

The noble qualities revealed by Jesus Christ should guide both our personal lives and our collective national life which have contributed to the progress of human society, the leader of the Sarvajana Balaya, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera stated in his Christmas Day message.

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera noted that among the messages Jesus Christ brought to the world, the foremost is to set aside all divisions, embrace everyone in brotherhood and act with positive thinking and courage for one’s own liberation.

In his Christmas message, MP Jayaweera said the message brought by Jesus contains a set of teachings that contribute to the progress of human society.

The message also notes that on Christmas, celebrated by millions of Christians around the world, the love, compassion, humanity and courage demonstrated and preached by Jesus are cherished and valued.

The message concludes with prayers wishing a Merry Christmas to all Christians in Sri Lanka and around the world.