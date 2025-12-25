Health Minister chairs special discussion on expanding drug quality testing mechanism

A special discussion was held under the patronage of the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, focusing on expanding and strengthening the process of maintaining drug quality standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, the discussion primarily centered on conducting drug quality testing activities in a more systematic and organized manner as part of efforts to enhance overall drug quality assurance.

The discussion was attended by the Director General of Health Services, the Chairman of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) and other officials, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Attention was also drawn to maintaining effective coordination among institutions involved in laboratory-based drug quality testing, increasing the volume of testing activities, and addressing issues that require monitoring by the NMRA with regard to drug quality testing reports.

During the meeting, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has pointed out that certain limitations have been identified in carrying out drug quality testing solely through the NMRA’s quality testing laboratory, emphasizing the need to expand these activities into a more formal and comprehensive programme in the future.

He further stated that, as this process may not be implemented in the near future, the possibility of conducting such testing through other government institutions should be explored.

The Minister also said that priority should be given to problematic drugs under this programme in order to avoid disruptions to the drug supply process.