National Safety Day observance at Peraliya Tsunami Memorial tomorrow

The main national commemoration of National Safety Day is scheduled to be held tomorrow (26) from 8.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. at the Peraliya Tsunami Memorial in Galle.

A two-minute silence will be observed across the country tomorrow from 9.25 a.m. to 9.27 a.m. to remember those who lost their lives in the 2004 tsunami and other disasters.

The 2004 tsunami claimed the lives of more than 35,000 people in Sri Lanka, while over 5,000 persons remain missing. Additionally, property valued at billions of rupees was destroyed.

Accordingly, under Cabinet Paper No. 15/1975/715/001-1 of 2005, December 26 was declared as the “National Safety Day” and has been observed annually since 2005.

Furthermore, in remembrance of all those who lost their lives due to the tsunami disaster and various other calamities, National Safety Day commemorations were held continuously as a national-level event from 2005 to 2014, with the participation of political leadership and the general public.