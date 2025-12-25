Excessive commercialization has overshadowed core values associated with Christmas  Cardinal

The commercial economy has gradually transformed Christmas into yet another occasion focused on financial gain, rather than its true spiritual meaning, the Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has stated.

The Archbishop of Colombo emphasized that the public must clearly understand that Christmas is not meant to be a money-making festival, but a time to reflect on faith, humility and compassion.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith further noted that excessive commercialization has overshadowed the core values associated with the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, and called on society to move away from materialism and consumerism.

According to His Eminence, Christmas should instead serve as a reminder of selflessness, generosity, and concern for others, particularly the poor and the marginalized.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith made these remarks during this year’s main Christmas Mass held at St. Mary’s Church in Uswetakeiyawa.

Addressing the congregation at the Christmas service, His Eminence said:

“Christianity is about renunciation. There is no Christianity without renunciation. Jesus Christ lived by renouncing everything. That is why he was born to demonstrate this. He chose a stable, He chose poor parents, and He was born among the marginalized of society. This message must be clearly shown. In our lives, we often live as prisoners of worldly wealth, worldly power, and worldly possessions. This is also taught in the Buddha’s teachings, the cause of suffering is craving. If our society is to be purified, this craving must be eliminated.”

“Brothers and sisters, floods have caused great destruction to us. Why? Because nature is being used selfishly, and because some at the political level have supported such misuse. Environmental destruction, selfish living, greed, and the craving to accumulate wealth—none of these can be taken with us when we die. At death, we must leave everything behind. The message Christ gives us is the importance of renunciation and of living with concern for others. That is Christianity.”

“Christmas has been completely misrepresented by the commercial economy. It has been shaped into nothing more than another festival for making money. We must clearly understand that Christmas is not a commercial festival.”

“What matters at Christmas is not the Christmas tree, the stable, or Santa Claus. What truly matters is understanding what Jesus Christ showed us, the path He pointed out to us, and walking along that path.”