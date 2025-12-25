Excessive commercialization has overshadowed core values associated with Christmas  Cardinal

Excessive commercialization has overshadowed core values associated with Christmas  Cardinal

December 25, 2025   02:29 pm

The commercial economy has gradually transformed Christmas into yet another occasion focused on financial gain, rather than its true spiritual meaning, the Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has stated.

The Archbishop of Colombo emphasized that the public must clearly understand that Christmas is not meant to be a money-making festival, but a time to reflect on faith, humility and compassion.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith further noted that excessive commercialization has overshadowed the core values associated with the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, and called on society to move away from materialism and consumerism. 

According to His Eminence, Christmas should instead serve as a reminder of selflessness, generosity, and concern for others, particularly the poor and the marginalized.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith made these remarks during this year’s main Christmas Mass held at St. Mary’s Church in Uswetakeiyawa.

Addressing the congregation at the Christmas service, His Eminence said:

“Christianity is about renunciation. There is no Christianity without renunciation. Jesus Christ lived by renouncing everything. That is why he was born to demonstrate this. He chose a stable, He chose poor parents, and He was born among the marginalized of society. This message must be clearly shown. In our lives, we often live as prisoners of worldly wealth, worldly power, and worldly possessions. This is also taught in the Buddha’s teachings, the cause of suffering is craving. If our society is to be purified, this craving must be eliminated.”

“Brothers and sisters, floods have caused great destruction to us. Why? Because nature is being used selfishly, and because some at the political level have supported such misuse. Environmental destruction, selfish living, greed, and the craving to accumulate wealth—none of these can be taken with us when we die. At death, we must leave everything behind. The message Christ gives us is the importance of renunciation and of living with concern for others. That is Christianity.”

“Christmas has been completely misrepresented by the commercial economy. It has been shaped into nothing more than another festival for making money. We must clearly understand that Christmas is not a commercial festival.”

“What matters at Christmas is not the Christmas tree, the stable, or Santa Claus. What truly matters is understanding what Jesus Christ showed us, the path He pointed out to us, and walking along that path.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Western Province accounts for 42.4% of national GDP in 2024 - CBSL report (English)

Western Province accounts for 42.4% of national GDP in 2024 - CBSL report (English)

PM discusses education recovery plan with UNICEF; visits cyclone-damaged schools (English)

PM discusses education recovery plan with UNICEF; visits cyclone-damaged schools (English)

The Archdiocese of Colombo on importance of helping those in need during Christmas (English)

The Archdiocese of Colombo on importance of helping those in need during Christmas (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet greenlights resumption of several projects halted due to COVID-19 and economic crisis (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)

Cabinet Spokesman confirms CC rejected President's nominations for Auditor General (English)