Reckless driver defying police orders crashes vehicle in Jaffna

December 25, 2025   02:38 pm

The driver of a car that failed to comply with police orders was involved in an accident while being pursued by police near the Mooththanainaar Kovil in Jaffna.

Police had reportedly signaled the vehicle to stop, but the driver ignored the instructions and continued driving. During the pursuit, the driver had lost control of the car, causing it to crash into two shops located by the roadside.

Police reported that two people inside one of the shops sustained injuries. The injured have been admitted to the Jaffna Hospital for treatment.

One of the injured individuals is said to be in critical condition.

Police noted that the driver of the car has been arrested while preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing by the Manipay Police.

