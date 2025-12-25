Police seize more than 2,300 firearms, over 23,000 kg of narcotics so far this year

December 25, 2025   04:07 pm

Sri Lanka Police have seized a total of 2,341 firearms during special search and raid operations conducted island-wide since 01 January 2025. 

According to Police, the haul includes 73 T-56 assault rifles, 59 revolvers, and 2,126 other firearms.

Meanwhile, police operations also resulted in the seizure of large quantities of narcotics, including 1,793 kilograms and 139 grams of heroin, 3,683 kilograms and 163 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ICE), and 16,686 kilograms and 62 grams of cannabis.

Additionally, 37 kilograms and 899 grams of cocaine and 746 kilograms and 673 grams of hashish were also taken into police custody, police said.

Police further stated that 790,461 individuals have been searched during special operations conducted since the beginning of the year.

As a result of these operations, 6,641 suspects connected to various criminal offences and 73,634 suspects with outstanding warrants have been arrested.

Furthermore, police confirmed that 48,345 open warrants were successfully executed during this period.

