At least 30 injured in bustipper truck collision in Handapangodella

December 25, 2025   06:49 pm

At least 30 individuals have been hospitalized following a head-on collision between a tipper truck and a private bus on the Dikwella–Beliatta Road in the Handapangodella area, police said.

The accident occurred when a private bus traveling from Weeraketiya toward Matara collided with a tipper truck traveling from Matara toward Beliatta.

Beliatta Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

