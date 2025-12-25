At least 30 injured in bustipper truck collision in Handapangodella
December 25, 2025 06:49 pm
At least 30 individuals have been hospitalized following a head-on collision between a tipper truck and a private bus on the Dikwella–Beliatta Road in the Handapangodella area, police said.
The accident occurred when a private bus traveling from Weeraketiya toward Matara collided with a tipper truck traveling from Matara toward Beliatta.
Beliatta Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.