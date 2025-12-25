Gampaha Crimes OIC arrested for soliciting bribe

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crimes Division of the Gampaha Police Station has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with an alleged bribery incident.

According to CIABOC, the officer is accused of soliciting and accepting a bribe amounting to Rs. 300,000.

Investigations have revealed that the alleged bribe was obtained as a gratification for refraining from taking legal action against an individual who had been found in possession of a consignment of illegal goods.

The Bribery Commission is currently conducting further investigations into the incident.