Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

December 26, 2025   06:31 am

A few showers may occur in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, today (26), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department said. 

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern Province and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Badulla, Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

