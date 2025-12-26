Suspect arrested over shooting death of former Mulleriyawa PS Vice Chairman

Suspect arrested over shooting death of former Mulleriyawa PS Vice Chairman

December 26, 2025   07:31 am

The Western Province Southern Crime Division has arrested a suspect yesterday (25) in connection with the shooting death of the former Vice Chairman of the Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha in Kotikawatta.

The murder had occurred on 02 August 2022 near the Mulleriyawa Hospital, within the Mulleriyawa Police Division.

According to information received by the investigating officers, the suspect is alleged to have acted as the rider of the motorcycle used by the assailants in committing the crime.

The arrest was made in the Talahena area of the Malabe Police Division, police said.

At the time of arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of 5 grams and 430 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “Ice”), and a forged passport.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of the Talahena area, police confirmed. 

Further investigations revealed that open warrants have been issued against the suspect in connection with two cases currently pending before the Colombo High Court.

The Western Province Southern Crime Division is continuing further investigations into the incident. 

