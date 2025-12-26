Sri Lanka to observe two-minute silence today to mark 21 years since devastating tsunami

Today (26) marks 21 years since the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, one of the world’s deadliest and most destructive natural disasters, which impacted over 10 countries in the Indian Ocean.

On December 26, 2004, a massive earthquake off the coast of North Sumatra, Indonesia, triggered a devastating Tsunami that struck many countries, including Sri Lanka.

Over 35,000 people in the country lost their lives, around 5,000 went missing, and extensive property damage was reported.

Since 2005, December 26 has been designated as ‘National Safety Day’ to honor the victims of the Tsunami.

This year, the main commemoration will be held today from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Peraliya Tsunami Memorial Statue in Galle.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka will observe a two-minute silence island-wide today from 9.25 a.m. to 9.27 a.m. to mark National Safety Day, in memory of those who lost their lives in the 2004 tsunami and other natural disasters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) announced.

According to the DMC, this year’s observances will pay tribute not only to the victims of the 2004 tsunami but also to those who have perished in other natural disasters across the country.

In addition, a series of multi-religious programs have been organized at the district level.

In a special commemoration, the Railway Department will run a train from Maradana to Matara at 6:30 a.m., honoring the train that was caught in the Tsunami waters at Peraliya.