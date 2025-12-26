Three-year-old killed in road accident involving cab in Welipenna

Three-year-old killed in road accident involving cab in Welipenna

December 26, 2025   09:12 am

A three-year-old girl was killed in a road accident near the 5th mile post on the Aluthgama–Matugama Road, within the Welipenna Police Division.

The child was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents toward Matugama when the motorcycle collided with a cab travelling in the opposite direction.

Following the collision, the child and her parents were admitted to hospital. Police stated that the child succumbed to her injuries shortly after admission.

Both parents sustained injuries in the accident and were subsequently transferred to Nagoda Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the cab has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident, said police.

Welipenna Police are continuing investigations into the accident.

