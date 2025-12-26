Original locomotive absent from Tsunami Train commemorative run

It has been reported that the original locomotive involved in the tragic Peraliya train disaster caused by the 2004 tsunami did not participate in this year’s symbolic commemorative run.

Despite the absence of the original engine, the Railway Department operated the “Tsunami Train” to Matara today (26) using a substitute locomotive to mark the 21st anniversary of the disaster.

The Railway Department clarified that the original locomotive, which had been consistently used for this commemorative journey in previous years, could not be deployed this time due to a technical malfunction.

According to official sources, a defect in the engine’s axle was identified this morning, making it impossible to operate the locomotive for the scheduled run.