Bomb scare prompts special search operation at Kandy District Secretariat

December 26, 2025   11:10 am

It is reported that a special search operation has been launched at the Kandy District Secretariat following a bomb scare.

Personnel from the Sri Lanka Police and the Police Special Task Force (STF) have been deployed to conduct the search and secure the premises, an Ada Derana reporter said.

According to reports, the operation was initiated after an anonymous email claimed that an explosive device had been placed inside the Kandy District Secretariat building.

