NPP PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari officer

December 26, 2025   12:48 pm

A Member of the Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha representing the National People’s Power (NPP) has been arrested by Mundalama Police early this morning (26) in connection with the alleged verbal abuse and intimidation of a female Grama Niladhari officer.

The suspect is the elected representative for the Mangalaeliya Division of the Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha.

According to a complaint lodged by the Grama Niladhari officer, the incident dates back to December 5. She stated that while travelling by motorcycle on disaster management duties, her vehicle was involved in a collision with a small lorry driven by the Pradeshiya Sabha member. She alleged that the suspect verbally abused her at the scene of the accident.

The complainant said she subsequently informed the Mundalama Divisional Secretary regarding the incident.

She further alleged that on December 8, following a Disaster Committee meeting, the suspect contacted her by telephone and subjected her to further verbal harassment.

The Pradeshiya Sabha member was taken into custody this morning after he surrendered to Mundalama Police in response to a summons issued in connection with the complaint.

He is due to be produced before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court.

