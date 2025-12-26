Seven youths arrested for illegal motorcycle racing in Panadura

Seven youths arrested for illegal motorcycle racing in Panadura

December 26, 2025   12:53 pm

Panadura North Police have arrested a total of seven youths for engaging in illegal motorcycle racing involving monetary bets.

According to police, the suspects are residents of Moratuwa, Egodauyana, and Panadura, and are aged between 18 and 22 years.

The arrests followed multiple complaints from local residents regarding high-speed motorcycle races conducted at night along the Old Galle Road. Residents reported that the activity caused severe public nuisance due to excessive noise.

In response, police carried out a targeted operation by setting up roadblocks along Jubilee Road and nearby sections of the Old Galle Road. 

During the operation, four motorcycles were seized and seven suspects were taken into custody.

Police said the silencers of the motorcycles had been cut and modified, and the vehicles had been numbered for identification during races.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court and further investigations are being conducted by Panadura North Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

How can Sri Lanka face future disasters? Int'l Water Conference on Climate Change (English)

How can Sri Lanka face future disasters? Int'l Water Conference on Climate Change (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader joins Christmas celebrations of villagers rebuilding after disaster (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader joins Christmas celebrations of villagers rebuilding after disaster (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)