Seven youths arrested for illegal motorcycle racing in Panadura

Panadura North Police have arrested a total of seven youths for engaging in illegal motorcycle racing involving monetary bets.

According to police, the suspects are residents of Moratuwa, Egodauyana, and Panadura, and are aged between 18 and 22 years.

The arrests followed multiple complaints from local residents regarding high-speed motorcycle races conducted at night along the Old Galle Road. Residents reported that the activity caused severe public nuisance due to excessive noise.

In response, police carried out a targeted operation by setting up roadblocks along Jubilee Road and nearby sections of the Old Galle Road.

During the operation, four motorcycles were seized and seven suspects were taken into custody.

Police said the silencers of the motorcycles had been cut and modified, and the vehicles had been numbered for identification during races.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court and further investigations are being conducted by Panadura North Police.