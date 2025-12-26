Three arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle Rs. 8.6 million worth of goods

In a special operation conducted at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Customs officers have arrested three Sri Lankan nationals earlier this morning (26) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of goods valued at Rs. 8.6 million into the country.

The arrests were made at the “Green Channel” of the arrivals terminal at BIA, which is designated for passengers with no goods to declare, Customs officials said.

The suspects include a 58-year-old businessman from Negombo and two 38-year-old businesswomen from Bandarawela.

Customs officers had observed suspicious behavior of the two women moving through the Green Channel, with one seated in a wheelchair and being pushed by the other, apparently in an attempt to give the impression that she was unwell.

The suspects had arrived at the Katunayake Airport at 12.30 a.m. on Fits Air flight 8D-822 from Dubai and at around 1.00 a.m. on AirAsia flight FD-140 from Bangkok, Thailand.

Upon inspection of their luggage, Customs officers had discovered 220 cartons of foreign-manufactured cigarettes containing 44,000 sticks, 19 bottles of foreign liquor, 430 packets of unlicensed “collagen” used for cosmetic purposes, which are not approved by the Ministry of Health or the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), and also a stock of footwear and other merchandise.

The suspects have been detained by the Airport Customs officials, and further investigations are underway.