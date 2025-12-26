Election of new chairman for Weligama PS postponed again

December 26, 2025   01:26 pm

The process to elect a new Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, which has been marked by several controversial developments, has been postponed for the second time.

Reports indicate that the election could not proceed due to the lack of quorum.

Although the session was scheduled to commence at 10.00 a.m. today (26), only 22 members were present out of the total 45 representatives.

As a result, the Southern Province Commissioner of Local Government was compelled to adjourn the proceedings once again.

The election, initially scheduled for November 28 and presided over by the Local Government Commissioner, was postponed to today also due to lack of quorum.

However, despite the rescheduling, the required quorum was once again not achieved during today’s session.

The position of Chairman became vacant following the recent assassination of the former Chairman, Lasantha Wickramasekera, who represented the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

