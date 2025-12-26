More details have been revealed regarding the shooting and killing of a showroom manager in Ambalangoda, following joint investigations conducted by the Police Special Task Force (STF) and the Galle District Crimes Division.

Investigations have revealed that the murder was orchestrated by the underworld figure ‘Karandeniya Sudda’, who is currently believed to be hiding overseas.

A showroom manager was shot dead inside the premises of the showroom where he was employed on 22 December 2025.

Accordingly, several police teams had conducted investigations into the incident, and the Police Special Task Force recently arrested two suspects in the Kiribathgoda area.

During the interrogations, the suspects revealed that they had coordinated transport facilities and facilitated the escape of the shooters.

They further stated that the murder was carried out under the instructions of the underworld figure ‘Karandeniya Sudda’.

Subsequently, three additional suspects were arrested during a joint operation carried out by the STF and the Galle District Crimes Division.

The interrogations led to the recovery of a motorcycle allegedly used in the murder, as well as information regarding a woman who had supplied the firearm used in the shooting.

Accordingly, the woman identified as a resident of Hikkaduwa was arrested, police said.

During further investigations, a pistol and a revolver, believed to have been used in the murder, were recovered from her possession.

Investigators have also revealed that the woman is closely connected to underworld figure ‘Karandeniya Sudda’, police confirmed.

Further investigations are being conducted under the supervision of Senior DIG in charge of the Southern Province, and under the direction of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Director of the Galle District Crimes Division.