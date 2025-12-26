Gampaha Crimes OIC remanded over bribery charges

December 26, 2025   02:30 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crimes Division at the Gampaha Police Station until January 06, in connection with an alleged bribery case.

The suspect, who was arrested yesterday by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (26).

According to CIABOC, the officer is accused of soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 300,000.

The operation was launched following a complaint lodged by a businessman from the Dandugama area in Ja-Ela.

The prosecution stated that the police officer allegedly solicited a bribe to refrain from taking legal action against the complainant, who had reportedly purchased gold jewelry stolen by another individual. 

The suspect is said to have demanded Rs. 300,000 and three-quarters of a sovereign of gold to prevent the matter from being brought to court. The officer was apprehended by CIABOC officials while accepting an initial payment of Rs. 250,000.

During the hearing, CIABOC informed the court that investigations into the incident are ongoing, said Ada Derana reporter.

The suspect’s attorney requested the court to consider his client’s family circumstances, noting that the officer’s daughter is scheduled to sit for the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, while his other child is preparing for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination in February. 

However, the defense indicated that a formal bail application would be filed before the Chief Magistrate at a later date.

Accordingly, after considering the facts presented, Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Warusavithana ordered the suspect to be held in remand until January 6.

