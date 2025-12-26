Met. Dept warns of heavy rain across several provinces from Dec. 29
December 26, 2025 03:59 pm
The Meteorology Department states that, as an active easterly wave is expected to move across the island from December 29, rainy conditions are likely to intensify, particularly in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva, and Central provinces over the next few days.
The general public is advised to stay attentive to future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.