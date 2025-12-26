Kohuwala shooting victim succumbs to injuries

The individual who was injured in the recent shooting incident near the Kohuwala Junction in Nugegoda has succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that the shooting victim died while receiving treatment at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

On December 22, a person riding a motorcycle had opened fire on a person travelling in a three-wheeler in the area between the Nugegoda Junction and the Kohuwala Junction.

The person who was injured in the shooting was admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital for treatment and succumbed to injuries last night (25) while receiving treatment at the hospital, police said.

The deceased is said to be a 26-year-old resident of the Dehiwala area while so far no suspects involved in the incident have not been arrested.