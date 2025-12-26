Former Minister Douglas Devananda arrested by CID

Former Minister Douglas Devananda arrested by CID

December 26, 2025   06:31 pm

Former Minister and leader of the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) Douglas Devananda has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). 

He was arrested today by CID officers in relation to an incident of his personal firearm falling into the hands of members of an organised criminal gang.

It is reported that the former minister was arrested in connection with an investigation into an incident in which a firearm, which was provided to then minister Devananda by the Sri Lanka Army for his personal use in 2001, was later recovered following the interrogation of organised criminal figure ‘Makandure Madush’ in 2019.

Upon checking the serial number of the weapon, it was revealed that the firearm in question had been issued to Mr. Devananda.

During questioning, the veteran politician had failed to disclose how it was misplaced and accordingly he was arrested by the CID.

