Over 100 mobile phones recovered at Boossa High Security Prison this year

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has stated that more than 100 mobile phones have been recovered so far this year from inmates including notorious underworld figures detained at the Boossa High Security Prison, where the country’s major criminals are held.

During a special operation conducted over the past few days, STF officers discovered mobile phones inside the prison cells of underworld figures known as ‘Loku Patty’, ‘Midigama Ruwan’, and ‘Dematagoda Chaminda’.

Police also revealed that several mobile phones had been found buried underground within the cells.

Investigations have recently uncovered that underworld figures detained at Boossa Prison were continuing to carry out criminal activities utilizing mobile phones from inside the prison.

Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Southern Province, Kithsiri Jayalath, stated that despite informing the relevant authorities, measures to control the illegal use of mobile phones inside the prison have so far been ineffective.

Accordingly, a special search operation was carried out on December 22, 23, and 24, on the instructions of the STF Commanding Officer DIG Saman de Silva.

The operation was conducted by STF personnel together with personnel from the Emergency Response and Tactical Unit at the Boossa High Security Prison.

Police confirmed that mobile phones were also found in the cells of ‘Loku Patty’ and ‘Midigama Ruwan’, who are allegedly masterminds of criminal activities in the Southern Province, as well as ‘Dematagoda Chaminda’, who is currently on death row.

The STF further stated that a mobile phone was recovered from the cell of ‘Samindu Dilshan’, identified as the alleged shooter in the Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder.

In addition, a smartphone, a charger, and data cable were found hidden in a pit approximately one and a half feet deep in the cell of underworld figure Amila Hirushlal, also known as ‘Kurulla’.

A charger and data cable were also found buried underground in a cell used to detain political prisoners involved in Special Branch-related investigations, police said.

Furthermore, two pieces of wire were recovered from the cell of Naufer Maulavi, who was arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Police revealed that these recoveries were made during operations conducted over a period of 84 days, during which 159 SIM cards and 110 chargers were also seized.

A router providing internet access was also found during the search.

Investigating officers suspect that the contraband were smuggled into the prison with the assistance of corrupt officials, police added.