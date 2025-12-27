Few showers expected in parts of the island today

The Meteorology Department states that a few showers may occur in the Northern, Eastern and Uva Provinces and in the Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Galle, Matara, Ratnapura and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 km/h can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, the Northern Province and in the Hambantota and Monaragala districts, the statement said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in the Badulla, Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.