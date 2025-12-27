Few showers expected in parts of the island today

Few showers expected in parts of the island today

December 27, 2025   07:25 am

The Meteorology Department states that a few showers may occur in the Northern, Eastern and Uva Provinces and in the Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Galle, Matara, Ratnapura and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 km/h can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, the Northern Province and in the Hambantota and Monaragala districts, the statement said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in the Badulla, Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

NPP Puttalam PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari Officer (English)

NPP Puttalam PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari Officer (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

How can Sri Lanka face future disasters? Int'l Water Conference on Climate Change (English)

How can Sri Lanka face future disasters? Int'l Water Conference on Climate Change (English)