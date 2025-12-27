Bomb scare at Kandy District Secretariat intended to cause public alarm: Police

Sri Lanka Police suspect that the information received regarding the presence of explosives at the Kandy District Secretariat was a deliberate attempt to create public unrest.

Issuing a statement this morning (27), the Police confirmed that the Computer Crime Investigation Division has been tasked with conducting further investigations to determine the origin of the information.

The investigation follows an email received by the Kandy District Secretariat yesterday (26), which claimed that bombs had been planted at five different locations within the Secretariat premises.

Upon being informed, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of the Kandy Division ordered a comprehensive search operation.

The operation involved officers from the Kandy Police Station, the Police K9 Division, the Police Special Task Force (STF) Bomb Disposal Unit, and the Sri Lanka Army Bomb Disposal Unit.

The search was carried out from morning until evening on December 26, 2025. Following a thorough inspection of the premises, no suspicious explosive devices or materials were discovered, said police.

Based on these findings, Police stated that the threat appears to have been a hoax intended to cause public alarm.

The Computer Crime Investigation Division will continue further investigations into the incident.