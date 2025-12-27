Bomb scare at Kandy District Secretariat intended to cause public alarm: Police

Bomb scare at Kandy District Secretariat intended to cause public alarm: Police

December 27, 2025   08:42 am

Sri Lanka Police suspect that the information received regarding the presence of explosives at the Kandy District Secretariat was a deliberate attempt to create public unrest.

Issuing a statement this morning (27), the Police confirmed that the Computer Crime Investigation Division has been tasked with conducting further investigations to determine the origin of the information.

The investigation follows an email received by the Kandy District Secretariat yesterday (26), which claimed that bombs had been planted at five different locations within the Secretariat premises. 

Upon being informed, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of the Kandy Division ordered a comprehensive search operation.

The operation involved officers from the Kandy Police Station, the Police K9 Division, the Police Special Task Force (STF) Bomb Disposal Unit, and the Sri Lanka Army Bomb Disposal Unit.

The search was carried out from morning until evening on December 26, 2025. Following a thorough inspection of the premises, no suspicious explosive devices or materials were discovered, said police.

Based on these findings, Police stated that the threat appears to have been a hoax intended to cause public alarm. 

The Computer Crime Investigation Division will continue further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

NPP Puttalam PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari Officer (English)

NPP Puttalam PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari Officer (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

How can Sri Lanka face future disasters? Int'l Water Conference on Climate Change (English)

How can Sri Lanka face future disasters? Int'l Water Conference on Climate Change (English)