Wild elephant killed in collision with van on Habarana-Trinco road

December 27, 2025   09:53 am

A wild elephant has been killed after colliding with a van near the 124th Mile Post on the Habarana-Trincomalee main road at around 1:00 a.m. today (27).

The driver of the van and a female passenger sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to Habarana Hospital. The wild elephant, however, died at the scene.

Wildlife officials from Kaudulla National Park stated that the elephant was struck while attempting to cross the main road from Kaudulla National Park towards Hurulu Eco Park.

The deceased wild elephant is estimated to be about 12 years old and stood about five feet in height.

Officials from the Kaudulla Wildlife Office and Hatares Kotuwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

