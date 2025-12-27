First-ever delay in Christmas Day prisoner release; Dept. confirms imminent release

The Department of Prisons has announced that the release of inmates under the annual Christmas amnesty is expected to take place in the near future.

This year marks the first occasion on which the release of prisoners did not take place on Christmas Day itself.

Responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, a spokesperson for the Department of Prisons provided clarification regarding the current status of the process.

The spokesperson stated that the list of inmates eligible for release has already been submitted to the relevant ministry.

However, additional reports pertaining to the prisoners have been requested, and steps are currently being taken to compile and forward the required documentation.

The Department further confirmed that, upon completion of the administrative procedures, the inmates approved for release under the Christmas amnesty will be released accordingly.