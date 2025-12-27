First-ever delay in Christmas Day prisoner release; Dept. confirms imminent release

First-ever delay in Christmas Day prisoner release; Dept. confirms imminent release

December 27, 2025   12:00 pm

The Department of Prisons has announced that the release of inmates under the annual Christmas amnesty is expected to take place in the near future.

This year marks the first occasion on which the release of prisoners did not take place on Christmas Day itself.

Responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, a spokesperson for the Department of Prisons provided clarification regarding the current status of the process.

The spokesperson stated that the list of inmates eligible for release has already been submitted to the relevant ministry. 

However, additional reports pertaining to the prisoners have been requested, and steps are currently being taken to compile and forward the required documentation.

The Department further confirmed that, upon completion of the administrative procedures, the inmates approved for release under the Christmas amnesty will be released accordingly.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.12.27

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Sri Lanka marks 21st anniversary of devastating Boxing Day tsunami (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Ambalangoda showroom manager's shooting suspected to be planned by 'Karandeniya Sudda' (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

Health Minister vows action if faults are found in 'Ondansetron' procurement (English)

NPP Puttalam PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari Officer (English)

NPP Puttalam PS member arrested for threatening female Grama Niladhari Officer (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)