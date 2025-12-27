2026 voter registration census to begin on February 1 - PAFFREL

December 27, 2025   12:09 pm

The voter registration census for the year 2026 will commence on February 1, according to the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL).

Issuing a statement, PAFFREL said that census officials will not visit every household as they have in previous years. Instead, visits will be limited to houses where updates are required to the “A” and “Aa” lists, which include newly added and removed voter names.

PAFFREL further stated that only households from which voter information needs to be collected will be visited during the census process.

According to the organization, representatives of political parties will be allowed to observe the census process and monitor the recommendations made by census officials regarding voter eligibility after information is collected.

PAFFREL added that if any irregularities are observed, representatives may inform the census officer in writing, with a copy forwarded promptly to the relevant District Deputy or Assistant Commissioner.

